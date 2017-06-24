Phoenix pool forced to close after vandals poured paint into water

Despite this weekend's triple-digit heat, one public pool in Phoenix was forced to shut down for two days.

That's because vandals targeted the pool and allegedly poured paint into the water.

It happened at the David C. Uribe Pool near 39th Avenue and Cactus.

Police believe that between the time the pool closed Friday and the time the staff arrived Saturday, that a suspect or group of suspects gained access to the pool area by jumping the fence.

While in the pool area, the suspects caused some minor damage.

But what's worse, they poured what appeared to be household paint into the pool.

The presence of the paint required staffers to drain the pool, remove any trace of the paint from all pool surfaces and pumps, and refill the pool.

A two-day closure was required due to the length of time needed to drain and refill such a large body of water.

So far police have not found the suspects.



