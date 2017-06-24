Dolphins

Splash into the world of dolphins

By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
Dolphins are one the most intelligent marine mammals. They are part of the toothed whale family and are found worldwide.

The most recognizable is the bottlenose dolphin. The bottlenose is around 8 feet long and weighs between 440 and 660 lbs. Dolphin coloration varies, but they are generally gray in color with darker backs than the rest of their bodies.

Dolphins are carnivores. They eat fish, squid and crustaceans. They can consume up to 30 pounds of fish per day. Although they are found all over the world, most prefer to live in warm tropical waters. There are 43 different species of dolphins that have been recognized.

Male dolphins typically mate with multiple females every year, but females only mate every two to three years. Calves are typically born in the spring and summer months and females bear all the responsibility for raising them. 

Dolphins are highly social animals, often living in pods of up to a dozen individuals, though pod sizes and structures vary greatly between species and locations.

Known for their playfulness, these mammals love to leap. Some of them leap up to 30 feet in the air.

Most dolphins live long lives. The bottlenose dolphin can live over 40 years.

