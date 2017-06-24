Scottsdale police serve search warrant for drugs

Police and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office delivered a search warrant Friday night to a home in Scottsdale.

According to Scottsdale PD, a search warrant was delivered to a home near 66th Street and Thunderbird Road around 9 p.m. in reference to a narcotics investigation.

Officers were wearing HAZMAT suits due to some unknown substances in the home, but police said the home was not a meth lab.

Scottsdale police have not released a number of suspects arrested.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.