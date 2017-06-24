1 driver dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Phoenix

One driver is dead and one is in extremely critical condition after two SUVs collided head-on Saturday morning near 75th Avenue and Crittenden Lane in Phoenix.

The two drivers were transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition where one, 51-year-old Juan Guerrero-Mancera, later died, Phoenix Fire Department said.

Phoenix police said the northbound driver crossed into oncoming traffic for reasons unknown and struck the victim's SUV that was going southbound in a head on collision.

According to Phoenix fire, there was one passenger in each vehicle and they were both treated for less serious injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle is being investigated for possible impairment.

