Victim fights off armed suspects in attempted robbery in Phoenix

Surveillance images of the three suspects in an attempted armed robbery in Phoenix (Source: Silent Witness)

A victim was able to fight off three suspects in an attempted armed robbery in Phoenix early this month. Phoenix police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

Phoenix PD said on June 1 at around midnight, the three suspects attempted to take the victim's property at gunpoint.

The incident happened at the victim's residence near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road. During the attempted robbery, the victim fought back against the suspects.

The victim sustained lacerations to his head after one of the suspects hit him several times with the handle of a handgun.

The suspects fled the area on foot. The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 25 years of age, medium build and 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a red shirt and jeans.

The second suspect is a black male about 20 to 25 years old, medium build, 6 feet 3 inches tall and was wearing a green and brown shirt and jeans.

The third suspect is a black male also about 20 to 25 years old, medium build, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and was wearing a red shirt and jeans.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

[PDF: Silent Witness flyer]

Victim successfully thwarts armed robbers! Call anonymously if you know anything about this crime. 480-WITNESS https://t.co/gwBFVH6LOj pic.twitter.com/9wSPy49saP — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) June 24, 2017

