Blowing dust closes I-10 in southeastern Arizona

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported on Saturday morning that Interstate 10 in southeastern Arizona will be closed due to strong winds and blowing dust in New Mexico.

The westbound closure starts east of Willcox, Arizona at US 191 and continues to Lordsburg in New Mexico. A detour has been put in place on US 191 northbound toward Safford.

Drivers will use US 70 eastbound to link back up to the I-10 at Lordsburg. The detour is about 110 miles.

The detour comes after a severe and fatal crash that occurred in the same area last week on June 20 that involved several cars.

A 9-month-old girl and her parents from Phoenix were killed in the crash along with two people from El Paso and a California woman.

[READ MORE: Phoenix parents and infant killed in New Mexico crash on I-10]

Officials said sudden winds and blowing dust caused low visibility in the area which caused 18 commercial trucks and seven passenger cars to crash in the westbound lanes of the I-10.

ADOT reported that I-10 reopened Saturday just before noon.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic news]

I-10 has reopened in both directions from US 191 near Wilcox to Lordsburg, New Mexico. https://t.co/6FrdirzZ8k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 24, 2017

I-10 remains closed in southeastern Arizona due to blowing dust in New Mexico. Detour is 110 miles on US 191 and US 70. pic.twitter.com/1ZcgOIO6nO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 24, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.