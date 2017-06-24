Weekend brings record heat to Phoenix again

After a brief drop in temperatures, near record-heat is expected again Saturday for the Phoenix area.

Saturday afternoon's forecast high for Phoenix is 116. The current record is 118. Valley highs will remain near 115 through Sunday, with a gradual drop in temperatures each day next week. Sunday morning, we'll see a low of 90.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Greater Phoenix area until 8 p.m. Monday. Excessive Heat Warnings are also in effect for the lowest elevations of Gila and Yavapai Counties, as well as Grand Canyon country until Sunday night.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme heat]

High pressure over Southern Arizona will eventually shift towards Northern Mexico starting Tuesday. This will help drop Valley daytime highs below 110 by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there's a chance of dry thunderstorms across the White Mountains Saturday afternoon. Fuel for thunderstorm development will push farther east Sunday and Monday, bringing greater coverage of storms across the Mogllon Rim and Southeastern Arizona. Outflows may push into the Valley and kick up blowing dust, as well increase humidity levels during this time.

Drier, but breezy to windy conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as a trough tracks from the Pacific Northwest towards the Great Basin.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

