Driver arrested after pursuit on Loop 101

A driver was taken into custody after leading authorities on a short pursuit into Scottsdale Friday night. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

A driver was taken into custody after leading authorities on a short pursuit into Scottsdale on Friday night.

The pursuit began near SR-51, south of Glendale Avenue and continued onto Loop 101. The chase ended in the area of Topgolf near Talking Stick Way and Dobson Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.