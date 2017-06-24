Suspect identified in Phoenix officer-involved shooting

The Phoenix Police Department has identified the suspect who was shot and killed in Friday's officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Jesus Ramon Deltoro.

According to Phoenix PD, just before 10 p.m., officers were patrolling the area near 28th and Monroe streets, when they observed a traffic violation by a black Chevy Camaro.

Officers attempted to do a traffic stop when Deltoro took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers circled the area to relocate the car. They found the car near 21st and Adams streets. As soon as the suspect saw the officers, he started to drive erratically, according to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities say the suspect lost control of his vehicle and struck a fence, a tree and an officer's vehicle.

As the officers were driving toward the scene of the crash, Deltoro accelerated his vehicle in the direction of the officers in the roadway.

One of the officers, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Wright, fired shots and ended the threat. Wright has 13 years of service with Phoenix PD.

Police say Deltoro was pronounced dead at the scene.

An officer suffered a broken foot in the collision between the Deltoro's vehicle and the officer's vehicle. The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

According to Phoenix police, the officer involved in the shooting is a 13-year veteran with the department.

It was unknown why the suspect tried to evade police.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.