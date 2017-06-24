Eating fruits and vegetables to cure chronic illnesses

To get patients off of medication, Haller and Udell start with diet, first eliminating processed foods. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dr. Danite Haller is one of the many providers across the U.S. that is looking to move patients away from surgery and pills. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"We work from the philosophy of stimulating health within a person to achieve healing," said Dr. Danite Haller of Arizona Natural Health Center.

Haller is one of the many providers across the U.S. who are looking to move patients away from surgery and pills.

"We look for the root cause of the disease and work with the body to give it more of what it needs and less of what it doesn't use natural safe treatments," said Haller.

Natural treatments give patients new ways to combat a variety of medical issues.

"Heart disease, diabetes, dementia, Alzheimer’s, autoimmune disease," said Dr. Eric Udell of Arizona Natural Health Center.

According to Haller, traditional treatment is to take a pill for one symptom and another pill for the next symptom, and then a pill to treat the side effects of those pills and over time increase the dosage on all.

"That's why the average 60-year-old in our country is on 14 prescription medications," said Haller.

To get patients off of medication, she and Udell start with diet, first eliminating processed foods.

"The root of all disease is inflammation, so white flour white sugar soda anything that comes in a package nutrients, are significantly lower than good natural foods," said Haller.

They increase the patient's fruit and vegetable intake.

"It's the most nutrient-dense class of foods that we have and class of food Americans most under eat," said Udell.

"The science is so solid on people's outcome and health improvements when they eat more plants," said Haller.

Once diet is under control, they move on the stress management and sleeping habits. They have seen success in several of their patients.

"It’s a process so in time we see improvement then able to pull back on medication and in many cases get off medication," said Udell.

For more information on Arizona Natural Health Center, click on their website https://aznaturalhealth.com/.

