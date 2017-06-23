3 men arrested after underage prostitution sting

Three men were arrested for allegedly seeking sex from underage prostitutes in Yavapai County, according to a news release.

Ronald Lowman, 61, Clemente Martinez, 37, and Johxen Poquento, 35, were arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects allegedly responded to an internet publication and made arrangements to meet the “prostitutes,” who were actually undercover law enforcement officers, at a motel room, according to the news release.

Martinez, from Prescott, was arrested for one count of engaging in child prostitution after soliciting a person he believed was 14 years old for sex. He remains in custody on a $5,000 bond. Martinez was out on bond regarding an unrelated case and is under an immigration hold, according to the news release.

Lowman, from Prescott Valley, was arrested for one count of engaging in child prostitution after soliciting a person he believed was 16 years old for sex. He has been released on a $5,000 bond, according to the news release.

Poquento, from Prescott Valley, was arrested for one count of engaging in child prostitution after soliciting a person he believed was 16 years old for sex. He remains in custody on a $5,000 bond, according to the news release.

