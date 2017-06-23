Red, white and blue celebrations light up the Valley

Are you ready to paint the town red (white and blue)?

The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year, so there are many celebrations leading up to the holiday and on the holiday itself.

Here's a list of some of the Independence Day festivities around town.

JULY 3

ANTHEM’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION (Anthem)

http://www.onlineatanthem.com/independence-day-celebration

Monday, July 3, 2017 - 6-10 p.m.

Community Park

41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway

623-742-4510

Celebrate at Anthem's Independence Day Celebration with the traditional fireworks display, fun rides, activities and festival food. Families can bring blankets and lawn chairs and sit back to enjoy the spectacular event.

THIRD OF JULY FIREWORKS (Cave Creek)

http://haroldscorral.com/events

Monday, July 3, 2017

Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, 6895 E Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek

480-488-1906

This July 3 event at Harold’s Corral will be fun for the entire family with face painting, outside BBQ, shaved ice and a mobile game truck. There will also be a free fireworks show.

LIGHT UP THE SKY (Maryvale)

Maryvale Baseball Park - 3600 N. 51st Ave.

Monday, July 3, 2017

6:30- 9 p.m. (Fireworks at approximately 9:10)

For over 30 years, Light Up the Sky has been a great, free, family-oriented, non-alcoholic fireworks event. Annually, thousands of attendees gather at the baseball park, meet their neighbors and celebrate as a community. The event features live entertainment, inflatable fun zone for the kids, local sports mascots, community resource booths, fun games and activities on the baseball diamond, food and drink available for purchase, and more. The highlight of the event is the outstanding display of fireworks that Light Up The Sky. For more information, call 602-262-6575.

LAKE PLEASANT REGIONAL PARK FIREWORKS

http://at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/lake-pleasant-regional-park/park-activities/fourth-of-july/.

Monday, July 3, 2017

Lake Pleasant Regional Park, 41835 N. Castle Hot Springs Rd.

When the sun goes down, the fireworks go up! Shortly after 9 p.m., fireworks will be launched from Vista Point which is located on the east side of the lake near Pleasant Harbor. Fireworks can be seen from most areas in the park. Pick out a piece of prime real estate along the shoreline to view the one-of-a-kind lakeside fireworks display which will leave you utterly speechless!

JULY 4

TEMPE TOWN LAKE FESTIVAL (Tempe)

http://www.tempe4th.com/

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Tempe Beach Park, 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy

Independence Day is less than a week away! Make your plans now to enjoy every minute of the July 4th Tempe Town Lake Festival at Tempe Beach Park.

Before you lay out your blanket, here are some things you need to know to get ready:

Stay hydrated! Each person is allowed to bring one gallon of sealed water inside the gates. For all your personal cameras, blankets and other items use clear bags instead of purses or backpacks. All bags are subject to search.

The festival is a family fun event so certain items are not allowed inside the gates. Firearms, knives and others weapons are not permitted. Coolers and food will not be allowed inside the gates. Pets will not be allowed inside the festival, but service animals are welcome.

The use of novelty fireworks including sparklers are prohibited inside Tempe Beach Park.

Need a ride home? Sign up for Lyft using the code "KIWANIS" and receive a discount on your first five rides.

FIREWORK FEST AT WESTGATE (Glendale)

http://www.westgateaz.com/america/

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 N Sunrise Blvd, Glend ale

623-385-7502

Bring your blankets or lawn chairs and relax at Westgate Entertainment District to celebrate Independence Day with two music stages, fun activities and great eats from more than 20 restaurants. Westgate Firework Fest is free and family-friendly.

FABULOUS PHOENIX FOURTH (Phoenix)

https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/fabphx4

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 8-10 p.m.

Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

602-262-6011

Fabulous Phoenix Fourth features one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest. The non-alcoholic, family-oriented event annually attracts 100,000-plus participants. Included in this year's event will be two stages featuring local entertainers, a variety of vendors offering festival-style food and beverage, arts and crafts, interactive exhibits and a classic car display. Youth activities, rides and inflatables, and a water spray zone will be part of Kids' World.

FOURTH OF "ZOO-LY" (Phoenix Zoo)

http://www.phoenixzoo.org/

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 8-10 p.m.

455 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ

602-273-1341

There will be plenty of family fun for everyone. The Phoenix Zoo will be serving up a classic summer BBQ, and topping off the evening with a very special viewing of the Tempe Town Lake fireworks.

CHANDLER FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS CELEBRATION (Chandler)

http://www.chandleraz.gov/default.aspx?pageid=162

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 5-10:30 p.m

Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Rd., Chandler

480-782-2735

Celebrate America and our heritage at this traditional fireworks show on Independence Night at Tumbleweed Park. Come watch the sky light up with fireworks at 9 p.m., and come early for face painting, laser tag and flag football. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

CITY OF CASA GRANDE FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION (Casa Grande)

http://www.casagrandeaz.gov/rec/recreation/special-events/

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Paul Mason Sportsplex 2525 N. Pinal Ave- beginning at 7:00 pm. Bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets to enjoy the evening’s activities before the fireworks show. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show starts approximately 9:00 p.m. For more information about this event, contact the Parks and Recreation office at (520) 421-8677.

FOURTH AT THE FOUNTAIN (Fountain Hills)

http://www.experiencefountainhills.org/p/events/fourth-at-the-fountain

Tuesday July 4 6-10 p.m.

Fountain Park in Fountain Hills

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with music, kids bounce houses and rock climbing wall. DJ Steve Grosz will keep the whole family moving and grooving with great tunes and prizes throughout the night. Don't forget pyrotechnics. The Fourth at the Fountain program will conclude with a majestic fireworks display at 9 p.m. over the park’s picturesque Fountain Lake.

SCOTTSDALE FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION AT WESTWORLD (Scottsdale)

www.Scottsdale4th.com

Tues., July 4, 3 to 9:30 p.m., inside WestWorld's 300,000-square-foot fully air-conditioned Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center. Tickets at www.Scottsdale4th.com or 1.866.977.6849. Tickets in advance are $12/general admission or $6 for Scottsdale residents in advance and available online only. [Resident tickets not available at the gate.] Children 5 and under are free.

ARIZONA CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM (Mesa)

http://www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org.

July 4, 2017, 6 p.m. TO 10 p.m.

Fireworks at approx. 9:30 p.m.)

This free festival will be held at the Mesa Amphitheatre and Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., and along Center Street between Second Street and University Drive. The Arizona Celebration of Freedom includes live music, patriotic displays, a naturalization ceremony, Revolutionary War reenactments, Freedom Express trackless train, family fun, fireworks and much more!

ALL-AMERICAN FESTIVAL (Peoria)

www.peoriasportscomplex.com

Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will start at around 9:15 p.m.

Peoria Sports Complex - 16101 N. 83rd Avenue - 623-773-8700

The All-American Festival will have live entertainment, food eating contests, a cornhole tournament, an airplane flyover and family-friendly activities. There will also be two water zones with more than 15 water inflatables and slides including The Skyscraper, a five-story water slide with two lanes to beat the heat.

Food concessions and cold beer will also be available. Gates open at 5 p.m. and pre-sale tickets are available for $7 through June 29. Admission at the door is $10 for ages 13 and over and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Attendees may bring blankets, lawn chairs and food. Glass containers, pets, canopies, over-sized umbrellas, tents, skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, outside alcohol, outside fireworks (including sparklers) and grills are not allowed.

FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION (Apache Junction)

https://www.ajcity.net/700/4th-of-July

Tuesday, July 4, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at 8:30 p.m.

Apache Junction High School - 2525 S. Ironwood Drive - 480-983-2181

The Fourth of July Celebration will have live entertainment, food, game booths, bicycle, wagon and tricycle decorating contest, water slides and more.

The fireworks display will be presented by Republic Services.

Since the festivities are taking place on school grounds, no consumer fireworks, alcohol, tobacco, e-cigs, glass containers, pets or weapons will be allowed at the event or adjacent parking/viewing areas (bags and coolers brought into the facility will be checked).

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.