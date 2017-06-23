Dirty Dining June 23rd: Valley restaurants hit with 5 health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Phoenix Dream Center
3210 NW Grand Avenue
Phoenix
5 violations

Taste of Grace
16913 E. Enterprise Drive
Fountain Hills
5 violations

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Valle Luna Mexican Food
16048 N. Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix
85032

Sizzling Wok
623 W Wickenburg Way
Wickenburg
85358

Dilly’s Deli
3330 S. Price Rd
Tempe
85282

Venice Pizza
4645 W. Maryland Ave
Glendale
85301

Starbucks
32421 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale
85262

Rocket Fizz
13681 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise
85379

Jason Barry

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

