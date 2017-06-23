Pint-sized pals: a kindergarten 'love' story

Kindergarten is everyone's very first official school year.

And for some of us, it's the first time we experience our "first love."

That was the case for a Chandler boy named Gabe Trezza.

His mother says he was feeling sad and lonely when the school year ended and he missed his best school friend, Reagan Erickson.

"He's head over heels for this girl," said mom, Karen Trezza.

You see, Gabe's birthday is coming up and so when his mother asked him whom he'd like to invite, he right away answered 'Reagan'.

"He told me 'I just miss her. I said, 'Gabe I have to find her, I have to find this girl.'"

So for five days, Trezza tried to find her, to no avail. Until she decided to post her 'search' on the Living Chandler group Facebook page.

"He says 'Momma, she's so cute; she has a crooked tooth. She has a cute smile and she's so lovable,' and I said, 'great; that's pretty much all of kindergarten, right? (laughing),'" said Trezza.

Within 10 minutes of publicizing her post, the 'right' kindergarten mom read the post.

"I just happened to look online and I read looking for Fulton Elementary, Mrs. Desota's class, Gabe, OK, Reagan, I said 'this is my daughter they are looking for,'" said Courtney Erickson, Reagan's mother.

"I got goosebumps; it made my heart flutter," she added.

On Friday around noon, the two kids were able to finally see each other. At first, the reunion was a little awkward, but 20 minutes later, Reagan and Gabe were playing and talking like the good ol' friends they became in kinder.

Our cameras caught a little interaction between the two kids. Gabe was telling Reagan, "Reagan, I love you, I love you very much Reagan," and Reagan was responding with a "Gabe, I like you."

Both mothers agree, that is may very well be the beginning of a lifelong friendship.

