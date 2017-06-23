Mother, son arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle meth

A mother and son were arrested after they were caught allegedly trying to smuggle methamphetamine at the Port of San Luis.

The two were arrested Wednesday after officers discovered the 47-year-old Yuma woman and her 17-year-old son had more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine taped to their bodies, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A narcotics-detection canine used at the pedestrian crossing alerted authorities, prompting them to search the mother and son. Officers found packages taped around the woman's waist and inner thighs, and taped to the son's inner thighs, according to the news release.

Officers seized the drugs and the two arrested were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

