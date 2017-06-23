Old school cool down! Chandler firefighters give kids summer heat relief

It was an old school cool down Friday, as Chandler firefighters took hoses in hand to cool off some hot kiddos.

Members of Chandler Fire, Medical and Rescue's E288 helped cool off the kids and staff at Chandler ICAN Friday afternoon.

The firefighters shared the fun photos on their Facebook page. A great time was had by all.

ICAN is a free, family-centered youth service in the east Valley, providing a full complement of programs proven effective in equipping youth to achieve personal and academic success by tackling substance abuse, gang involvement and juvenile delinquency.

ICAN goes beyond being just an after-school program for at-risk youth. ICAN works with youth on the critical skills they need to be productive and responsible members of the community.

