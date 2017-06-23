Suns introduce top pick Jackson

Josh Jackson told reporters on draft night that teams who passed him up would “one day be sorry.”

Jackson gave fans a glimpse of his notorious edge as barely cracked a smile while awaiting his first news conference as a member of the Phoenix Suns. He then took time to reflect on what it meant to achieve a life long dream.

“Just being here now is really kind of surreal,” said Jackson. “I’m just ready to get out there and start living out my dream.”

Jackson’s mom, Apples Jones, was in attendance on draft night in Brooklyn and followed her son to the first day of his new job with the Suns. Jones spent time in the navy and Josh credits his mom with helping instill in him that “edge.”

“I think it rubbed off on me a lot,” said Jackson. “I learned how to hate to lose real quick.”

He averaged over 16 points a game his freshman season at Kansas and is expected to help the Suns the most during his first season on defense. GM Ryan McDonough called him a “perfect fit” for the Suns.

Jackson did have some red flags off the court. He was accused of verbally assaulting a Kansas women’s basketball player in December and suspended for the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament for a traffic violation.

“I did make a mistake and any time I make a mistake I’m willing to own up to it and accept responsibility for it,” said Jackson. “I won’t lie about it or try to put it under the table. Earl likes to talk about ‘it’s important to be a better person than player’ and I really respect that a lot.”

Jackson has two weeks to get acclimated to the Phoenix heat then will make a road trip with the team to Las Vegas.

The NBA Summer League starts on Friday, July 7.

