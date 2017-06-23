Animal shelter down to its last few cans of kitten food

A Phoenix animal shelter is asking the public for donations of canned kitten food.

More than 1,300 baby cats were brought to the Arizona Animal Welfare League last “kitten season.”

This year, the shelter is already ahead of the expected number of intakes at this point in the season by 200 kittens.

As a result of this increased intake, there is not enough food in the shelter to go around.

AAWL says the shelter is now down to its last few cans of wet food.

During its first few weeks and months of life, a kitten will double or even triple with growth. Combined with high activity levels, specific nutritional needs are vital

If a kitten properly transitions from mother’s milk to solid food, its chances of survival significantly increase as well.

The food the shelter needs is specially formulated for kittens up to 1 year old. It helps nourish their developing immune system and is rich in omega fatty acids for healthy skin and coat.

The shelter needs:

Purina Pro Plan Focus Kitten Canned Cat Food

Royal Canin Feline Health Nutrition Babycat Instinctive Loaf In Sauce

