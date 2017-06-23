Group of thieves targets Apple store at Scottsdale Quarter

A snatch-and-grab robbery has employees at a Scottsdale Apple store on alert.

On Friday at about 2 p.m., thieves stole multiple devices from the store at the Scottsdale Quarter.

Witnesses reported seeing several male suspects, and police believe the crooks were working as a group.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

