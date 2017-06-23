What will the solar eclipse look like to Arizonans?

On Wednesday, we told you about a small town in southern Illinois that is in path of totality.

That's where the moon will completely block the sun.

[RELATED: Where to see the 2017 total solar eclipse]

But what will the eclipse look like for places like Arizona that are NOT in the path of totality?

Well, we'll see a partial solar eclipse.

The NASA website has a map that shows how much coverage we'll see here in the Valley.

We're right along a line where the sun will be about 75 percent blocked.

NASA's eclipse web page has everything you need to know about viewing the eclipse on August 21.

The next one won't happen until 2024.

VISIT:

https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/

https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/eclipse-who-what-where-when-and-how



Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.