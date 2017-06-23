Fire crews battling house fire near Hayden and Indian Bend

A house fire in Scottsdale has firefighters from multiple cities battling the blaze in the midday heat.

Scottsdale Fire Dept. spokesman John Whitney IV said the attic fire was reported at a home near Hayden and Indian Bend roads just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Whitney said firefighters are in a defensive mode as they fight the fire at a home located along north Via De Vida near Via Paseo Del Sur. There are no injuries reported thus far.

When the summer heat cranks up to extreme temperatures, special measures are taken by fire crews to keep their crews healthy as they work in the heat.

Firefighters were able to work their way to the roof of the home to ventilate smoke from the house.

