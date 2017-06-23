PD: Mesa man found with live pipe bomb said he wanted to sell it

A Mesa man is facing two felony weapons charges after telling police he was planning to sell a live pipe bomb that officers found in his backpack.

Police arrested Charles Shannon Madaras, 38, early Sunday morning in the area of Ellsworth and Broadway roads.

The arresting officer originally wanted to talk to him about a traffic violation on a bicycle.

After giving the officer permission to search his backpack, “Madaras advised he had a fake pipe bomb in a handkerchief ...” in the bag, according to court documents.

The officer asked Madaras to tell him more about the device. Madaras described it as “a silver pipe with two caps and a fuse in one of the caps,” but said it did not contain any explosive material.

That turned out not to be the case.

Police say that while waiting for the bomb squad to arrive, “Madaras changed his story ….”

According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Madaras told the officer he found the pipe bomb “buried in a small pile of dirt” in a tunnel under Loop 202 at Pueblo Avenue, which is between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue, a week earlier.

“He said he took the pipe bomb and was going to try to sell it for money because he and his girlfriend are homeless,” according to the arresting officer's report.

The bomb squad examined the pipe bomb and determined that contrary to what Madaras had said, there was material inside. The decision was made to detonate the device.

The arresting officer said after the pipe bomb was set off, the bomb squad told him the device “was a fully functioning explosive ordnance.”

According to court paperwork, Madaras was on unsupervised probation for a conviction on a drug charge.

[MAP: Loop 202 and Pueblo Avenue]

[PDF: Direct complaint filed against Charles Madaras]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.