Your Life A to Z

Peach Conserva, Sweet Corn Ravioli with Guanciale, Cucumber Salad with Horseradish Mascarpone and Red Wine and Mint Vinaigrette

Posted:

Peach Conserva            
honey    1/2 cup        
granulated sugar    1/2 cup        
fresh ginger, peeled and minced    2 oz.        
fresh peaches, washed , pitted, and roughly chopped    3 lb.        
cinnamon stick    1 each        
            
In a large heave bottomed pot, melt the honey and sugar over medium-high heat        
when sugar is dissolved and mixture is bubbling, add ginger, peaches, and cinnamon stick    
reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often            
remove cinnamon stick after 15 minutes            
simmer  for another 15 minutes to thicken conserva*            
*if peaches are especially juicy, you will need to simmer conserva a bit longer        
cool completely            
serve with morning toast, as part of a cheese plate, or on top of ice cream    

Sweet Corn Ravioli with Guanciale            
            
guanciale, sliced thinly and chopped (substitute pancetta or bacon)    3 oz        
sweet corn, cut from cob    2 cups        
corn stock    1 cup        
butter, cold cut into pieces    1/2 stick        
sea salt    as needed        
black pepper, freshly ground    as needed        
parmigiano reggiano, grated    as needed        
chives, cut to about 1" long    as needed        
            
ravioli filled with sweet corn and ricotta, or your favorite cheese ravioli        
        
In a large pot, bring 6 qts of water to a boil over high heat            
            
Meanwhile, heat a large saute pan over medium high heat and add guanciale        
Cook guanciale until it begins to crisp up, and drain 1/2 of the rendered fat        
Add corn and saute for 1 minute            
Add corn stock and reduce by half            
Swirl in butter to form a creamy sauce, season with salt and pepper, and remove from heat    
            
cook ravioli in boiling salted water for 5 minutes, or until pasta is cooked and filling is hot    
drain ravioli and add to pan containing sauce            
divide ravioli among 4 plates and top with parmigiano and chives    

Cucumber Salad with Horseradish Mascarpone
    serves 4
mascarpone    3/4 cup
prepared horseradish    1/4 cup
    
cucumbers, cut into medium sized chunks    2.5  cups
heirloom tomatoes, cut into medium sized chunks    1.5  cups
fresh mint    1/4 cup
bresaola, cut into 1/8" matchsticks    4 oz
fresno chile, sliced thinly    3 each
arugula    2 cups
red wine and mint vinaigrette (see recipe)    1 cup
extra virgin olive oil    1/4 cup
    
breadcrumbs, coarse ground    1/2 cup
    
In a small bowl, mix the horseradish and mascarpone, and set aside    
    
In a large bowl, mix cucumbers, tomatoes, mint, bresaola, chiles and oregano    
Add red wine and mint vinaigrette, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste, and toss to combine
Add arugula and toss gently    
    
Divide horseradish cream among four bowls and smear it along the bottom of the bowl
Divide the salad among the four bowls, buiding a mound at one end of the mascarpone smear
Sprinkle with breadcrumbs, and serve     

Red Wine and Mint Vinaigrette                
red wine vinegar    1 cup            
shallots, minced    1/3 cup            
garlic, chopped    1 tbsp            
dried oregano    2 tsp            
fresh mint leaves, packed tightly    .5 cup            
Pecorino, grated    .5 cup            
Parmesan, grated    3 tbsp            
olive/ canola oil blend    2 cup            
sugar    1 tsp            
salt and pepper    to taste            
                
Place all ingredients, except oil,  in a blender                
Blend until smooth                
With the blender running, slowly drizzle oil in, and blend another 10 seconds        
Season with salt and pepper                
Taste, and adjust seasoning to your liking.  If too tart, add a bit more oil and blend again    
Store in a container with a tight fitting lid in the refrigerator for no more than 1 week