Peach Conserva, Sweet Corn Ravioli with Guanciale, Cucumber Salad with Horseradish Mascarpone and Red Wine and Mint Vinaigrette

Peach Conserva

honey 1/2 cup

granulated sugar 1/2 cup

fresh ginger, peeled and minced 2 oz.

fresh peaches, washed , pitted, and roughly chopped 3 lb.

cinnamon stick 1 each



In a large heave bottomed pot, melt the honey and sugar over medium-high heat

when sugar is dissolved and mixture is bubbling, add ginger, peaches, and cinnamon stick

reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often

remove cinnamon stick after 15 minutes

simmer for another 15 minutes to thicken conserva*

*if peaches are especially juicy, you will need to simmer conserva a bit longer

cool completely

serve with morning toast, as part of a cheese plate, or on top of ice cream

Sweet Corn Ravioli with Guanciale



guanciale, sliced thinly and chopped (substitute pancetta or bacon) 3 oz

sweet corn, cut from cob 2 cups

corn stock 1 cup

butter, cold cut into pieces 1/2 stick

sea salt as needed

black pepper, freshly ground as needed

parmigiano reggiano, grated as needed

chives, cut to about 1" long as needed



ravioli filled with sweet corn and ricotta, or your favorite cheese ravioli



In a large pot, bring 6 qts of water to a boil over high heat



Meanwhile, heat a large saute pan over medium high heat and add guanciale

Cook guanciale until it begins to crisp up, and drain 1/2 of the rendered fat

Add corn and saute for 1 minute

Add corn stock and reduce by half

Swirl in butter to form a creamy sauce, season with salt and pepper, and remove from heat



cook ravioli in boiling salted water for 5 minutes, or until pasta is cooked and filling is hot

drain ravioli and add to pan containing sauce

divide ravioli among 4 plates and top with parmigiano and chives

Cucumber Salad with Horseradish Mascarpone

serves 4

mascarpone 3/4 cup

prepared horseradish 1/4 cup



cucumbers, cut into medium sized chunks 2.5 cups

heirloom tomatoes, cut into medium sized chunks 1.5 cups

fresh mint 1/4 cup

bresaola, cut into 1/8" matchsticks 4 oz

fresno chile, sliced thinly 3 each

arugula 2 cups

red wine and mint vinaigrette (see recipe) 1 cup

extra virgin olive oil 1/4 cup



breadcrumbs, coarse ground 1/2 cup



In a small bowl, mix the horseradish and mascarpone, and set aside



In a large bowl, mix cucumbers, tomatoes, mint, bresaola, chiles and oregano

Add red wine and mint vinaigrette, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste, and toss to combine

Add arugula and toss gently



Divide horseradish cream among four bowls and smear it along the bottom of the bowl

Divide the salad among the four bowls, buiding a mound at one end of the mascarpone smear

Sprinkle with breadcrumbs, and serve

Red Wine and Mint Vinaigrette

red wine vinegar 1 cup

shallots, minced 1/3 cup

garlic, chopped 1 tbsp

dried oregano 2 tsp

fresh mint leaves, packed tightly .5 cup

Pecorino, grated .5 cup

Parmesan, grated 3 tbsp

olive/ canola oil blend 2 cup

sugar 1 tsp

salt and pepper to taste



Place all ingredients, except oil, in a blender

Blend until smooth

With the blender running, slowly drizzle oil in, and blend another 10 seconds

Season with salt and pepper

Taste, and adjust seasoning to your liking. If too tart, add a bit more oil and blend again

Store in a container with a tight fitting lid in the refrigerator for no more than 1 week