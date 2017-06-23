Peach Conserva, Sweet Corn Ravioli with Guanciale, Cucumber Salad with Horseradish Mascarpone and Red Wine and Mint Vinaigrette

Peach Conserva, Sweet Corn Ravioli with Guanciale, Cucumber Salad with Horseradish Mascarpone and Red Wine and Mint VinaigrettePosted:
Peach Conserva
honey 1/2 cup
granulated sugar 1/2 cup
fresh ginger, peeled and minced 2 oz.
fresh peaches, washed , pitted, and roughly chopped 3 lb.
cinnamon stick 1 each
In a large heave bottomed pot, melt the honey and sugar over medium-high heat
when sugar is dissolved and mixture is bubbling, add ginger, peaches, and cinnamon stick
reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often
remove cinnamon stick after 15 minutes
simmer for another 15 minutes to thicken conserva*
*if peaches are especially juicy, you will need to simmer conserva a bit longer
cool completely
serve with morning toast, as part of a cheese plate, or on top of ice cream
Sweet Corn Ravioli with Guanciale
guanciale, sliced thinly and chopped (substitute pancetta or bacon) 3 oz
sweet corn, cut from cob 2 cups
corn stock 1 cup
butter, cold cut into pieces 1/2 stick
sea salt as needed
black pepper, freshly ground as needed
parmigiano reggiano, grated as needed
chives, cut to about 1" long as needed
ravioli filled with sweet corn and ricotta, or your favorite cheese ravioli
In a large pot, bring 6 qts of water to a boil over high heat
Meanwhile, heat a large saute pan over medium high heat and add guanciale
Cook guanciale until it begins to crisp up, and drain 1/2 of the rendered fat
Add corn and saute for 1 minute
Add corn stock and reduce by half
Swirl in butter to form a creamy sauce, season with salt and pepper, and remove from heat
cook ravioli in boiling salted water for 5 minutes, or until pasta is cooked and filling is hot
drain ravioli and add to pan containing sauce
divide ravioli among 4 plates and top with parmigiano and chives
Cucumber Salad with Horseradish Mascarpone
serves 4
mascarpone 3/4 cup
prepared horseradish 1/4 cup
cucumbers, cut into medium sized chunks 2.5 cups
heirloom tomatoes, cut into medium sized chunks 1.5 cups
fresh mint 1/4 cup
bresaola, cut into 1/8" matchsticks 4 oz
fresno chile, sliced thinly 3 each
arugula 2 cups
red wine and mint vinaigrette (see recipe) 1 cup
extra virgin olive oil 1/4 cup
breadcrumbs, coarse ground 1/2 cup
In a small bowl, mix the horseradish and mascarpone, and set aside
In a large bowl, mix cucumbers, tomatoes, mint, bresaola, chiles and oregano
Add red wine and mint vinaigrette, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste, and toss to combine
Add arugula and toss gently
Divide horseradish cream among four bowls and smear it along the bottom of the bowl
Divide the salad among the four bowls, buiding a mound at one end of the mascarpone smear
Sprinkle with breadcrumbs, and serve
Red Wine and Mint Vinaigrette
red wine vinegar 1 cup
shallots, minced 1/3 cup
garlic, chopped 1 tbsp
dried oregano 2 tsp
fresh mint leaves, packed tightly .5 cup
Pecorino, grated .5 cup
Parmesan, grated 3 tbsp
olive/ canola oil blend 2 cup
sugar 1 tsp
salt and pepper to taste
Place all ingredients, except oil, in a blender
Blend until smooth
With the blender running, slowly drizzle oil in, and blend another 10 seconds
Season with salt and pepper
Taste, and adjust seasoning to your liking. If too tart, add a bit more oil and blend again
Store in a container with a tight fitting lid in the refrigerator for no more than 1 week