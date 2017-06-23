Kartchner Caverns State Park a cool (but humid) escape from heat

In the Discovery Center of Kartchner Caverns State Park, you will now see three murals by local artist Doug Quarles. (Source: Benson Clean and Beautiful)

Stalactite or stalagmite, which is which? The answer is underground! (26 June 2017) [Source: Arizona State Parks & Trails]

Want to get away? I headed southeast to Kartchner Caverns State Park.

The tour takes you on a 1.5-mile walk underground, where the temperature is 70 degrees. But be warned, the cave formations were made by water (and calcite and carbonate), so the humidity is 99 percent.

[WATCH: Underground tour]

The caverns were first discovered in 1974, but they were kept secret for four years.

Park rangers explain not only the science behind the creations of these incredible formations to guests, but also the rich history and mystery surrounding the caves becoming a state park.

In the Discovery Center of Kartchner Caverns State Park, you will now see three murals by local artist Doug Quarles.

Quarles' murals beautify downtown Benson, just about 10 miles from Kartchner. If you are in the area, you may want to visit his gallery and enjoy the murals at the visitor center and along the main road.

[WATCH: Quarles Art Gallery in Benson]

Quarles says he is inspired by the Arizona landscapes and weather, especially monsoon storms. His gallery is full of vistas, landscapes, and dramatic portraits.

Discounted tickets are currently available to Arizona residents and military members. So instead of beating the heat in the high country, consider hiding from the sun down below.

