ASU unveils new suite level at Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil football fans can now watch the game in a whole new way. With a generous donation, fans can enjoy some of the best amenities in the country.

Athletic Director Ray Anderson took the local media on a tour of the new Legends' Club, Founders' Club and Coach’s Club Suites. Each are climate controlled and come with full stocked bar, fine dining, and field passes.

"You got to have nice facilities to attract people to your campus, to your community, to your venues, to your games," Anderson said. "When we have facilities like this now that will be that magnet, then you know you're doing something purposeful and hopefully having an impact on your community beyond wins and losses for Sun Devil athletics."

Legends' Club bar at SDS pic.twitter.com/PBk6ZX4ca8 — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) June 23, 2017

ASU opened up the club level one day after the passing of legendary Coach Frank Kush. The lights were left on a Sun Devil Stadium on Thursday night and Anderson reflected on what the Coach Kush would have thought of seeing the new suites in person.

"I think he would look out here and really be proud," Anderson said. "Coach Kush was really the one who put ASU football on the map. He was the one who went out and made sure that ASU the institution was recognized as it should be. Coach Kush would walk through here and walk through these facilities and be very proud. When I think he would be most proud is when we have the opportunity to take you to the new locker rooms, the new sports facility, the new weight room down there. Coach Kush would beam with pride that from the humble beginnings that he was responsible for, here we are now in one of the country's most magnificent facilities, and he was a big reason for all of that."

Field view from Founders' Club suite pic.twitter.com/9yChBmSZNh — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) June 23, 2017

Public tours of the football facility are planned in the future. Speakers and panels are going in next week for the new Sun Devil scoreboard, the biggest video replay wall in the state. ASU opens the football season on Thursday August 31, at home against New Mexico State.