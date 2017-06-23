48 hours sheds new light on a former valley resident turned serial killer

We're learning new information about a former valley resident and serial killer whose story shocked the nation late last year.

[RELATED: Sex offender accused of keeping woman chained in SC served time in AZ]

Todd Kohlhepp was arrested in November and pleaded guilty in May to killing seven people and burying several of those bodies on his property in South Carolina.

Kohlhepp was arrested after investigators found a woman chained like a dog inside a shipping container on his property.

Now "48 Hours" correspondent David Begnaud is shedding new light on what lead up to those murders.

Begnaud has combed through newly-released documents, pictures, and videotapes taken during the investigation and court proceedings. In them are shocking details of Kohlhepp's confession.

Begnaud calls the comments "chilling." "The word chilling is thrown around a lot but when you watch it and you hear the guy say "my golf game is weak, but my kill game is strong" that's just an introduction into what you'll hear," Begnaud said.

In the hundreds of hours of tapes, Koelhepp explains what he did and why he did it, all while building a name for himself as a successful realtor.

Begnaud said the double life he led is part of what makes this story so fascinating. "He actually at one part in the video sits there and brags that this is going to help make him famous and help his business.

Look, this is a guy who was well liked in town. I'll never forget interviewing the sheriff and the sheriff saying 'he was kind of a role model guy'."

Koelhepp's first arrest came here in Arizona when he was just a teenager. He was convicted of kidnapping and raping a young girl and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

[RELATED: Ariz. ex-con accused of keeping woman 'chained like a dog' in SC]

However, his troubles started even before that. Begnaud learned more about this while interviewing Koelhepp's mom, Regina Tate, after the arrest. "I'll never forget his mother talking about the temper tantrums he used to throw as a child.

Some of them sound like normal kid stuff. the other stories made the hair stand up on the back of my neck."

Even after being sentenced to seven life sentences, Begnaud thinks Koelhepp likely considers himself a success. "I will tell you this stands out to me the most, this stands out the most: Todd Koelhepp may feel like he won in the end. How did he win? He escaped the death penalty. And he went to the solicitor in South Carolina and said, 'Let's work out a deal on this.

I'll give you this, you take death off the table. So for some of his victims' families, he ended up inning in the end."

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.