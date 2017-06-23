Toddler found abandoned after mom arrested for prostitution in Glendale

An 18-month-old toddler was found left alone in an apartment after the mother was arrested for prostitution in Glendale on Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by 3TV/CBS 5, Alexis Buchanan, 25 was arrested around 3:30 p.m. for prostitution after being caught by an undercover detective.

The setup occurred after the detective arranged a date with Buchanan from an advertisement on Backpage.com, court documents stated.

After her arrest, Buchanan told investigators that her 18-month-old daughter was home alone in her townhome. Officers then conducted a welfare check on the residence.

Documents state that the front door of the apartment was unlocked and officers entered and found the toddler alone in her bedroom on the second floor of the home.

Officers said the child was crying and had hardened food stuck to her face and was wearing a heavily soiled diaper.

According to investigators, the room was covered in dog feces and small objects the child could possibly choke on. The officers changed the girl's diaper and called Phoenix Fire Crisis Response Team.

The child was taken to police headquarters and was taken into the custody of Department of Child Services.

[PDF: Court paperwork for Alexis Buchanan]

