VIDEO: Phoenix brush fire produces 'fire whirl'

The Daisy Mountain Fire Department captured video on Thursday of a dangerous phenomenon known as a "fire whirl."

The video was posted on the Department's Facebook page with this caption: "High winds, excessive heat, and low humidity are a recipe for disaster during wildfire season."

Authorities say the brush fire near Interstate 17 and the Loop 303 has now been contained after charring 4 square miles in far north Phoenix.

It's still unclear how the fire started about 12:45 p.m. Thursday along the Loop 303 freeway and quickly grew.

The fire eventually closed an 11-mile stretch of Interstate 17 in both directions for hours due to thick, black smoke.

No homes or buildings were threatened by the second-alarm brush fire, however.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say more than 75 firefighters from surrounding cities helped control the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The #303Fire has been contained. Crews will remain on scene throughout the night and into tomorrow to ensure all hotspots are mopped up. pic.twitter.com/IyTIhu2Khi — Daisy Mountain Fire (@dmfdpio) June 23, 2017

After a long hard day fighting the #303Fire, E145 and E146 enjoy the dinner our great citizens dropped off. Thank... https://t.co/YlW1KvmWnv — Daisy Mountain Fire (@dmfdpio) June 23, 2017

L-303 west of I-17 is open this morning after yesterday's brush fire. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/meHg9cPhnA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 23, 2017

The Associated Press contriburted

