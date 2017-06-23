Jobs go to the dogs for the 19th Annual Take Your Dog to Work Day

All paws are on deck for the 19th Annual Take Your Dog to Work Day. The holiday was created by Pet Sitters International in 1999 to celebrate the companionship between dogs and humans.

The holiday also promotes dog adoptions from local shelters, rescue groups and humane societies.

This year, Pet Sitters International has teamed up with Pets for Patriots to raise money and awareness for the organization.

Pets for Patriots helps match shelter pets with veterans who are looking for the unconditional love of a pet companion.

Companies and employees are celebrating posting pictures of their pups to social media using the hashtag: #takeyourdogtoworkday.

It'll be a dog day afternoon in our newsroom as well! Employees have brought in their fur babies to spend the day with us and we put them to work.

Ian Schwartz's weather forecast featured some furry friends and now we even have a new puppy producer!

