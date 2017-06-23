VIDEO: Motorcyclist's road rage kick causes explosive crash

SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA - An apparent case of road rage led to an explosive crash on a Southern California on Wednesday morning.

The incident between a motorcycle rider and the 19-year-old-old driver of a Nissan sedan occurred on the southbound 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita, California.

Chris Traber used his cellphone to record video of the incident. It shows a man on a motorcycle kicking the driver side door of a Nissan Sentra.

Just moments before Traber started to film he explained he saw the motorcyclist illegally speed through the carpool lane.

When the Nissan's driver tried to get out of the lane, he bumped the motorcycle.

What is unclear, is whether the bump was an accident or on purpose.

That's when the two men started yelling and the biker started to kick the car.

The father of the Nissan driver explained his son was startled when apparently the biker flashed a knife at him.

The driver of the Nissan lost control of the car and hit a highway barrier wall before crashing into a Cadillac Escalade, causing it roll.

Carlos Benavidez was driving the Escalade when it was hit Wednesday morning.

Benavidez recalls what happened after, "When I felt the impact and the truck spun out from beside me and I started to roll, I saw nothing but asphalt and sky and coming to a rest."

The collision startled everyone.

Benavidez spoke to the Nissan driver.

"He came and saw to it that I was OK. You know he had a bottle of water, he gave me a bottle of water...he was kind of like in shock himself, he apologized." Benavidez explained.

Benavidez believes it was his seat belt that saved his life.

The motorcyclist drove away from the crash scene and the California Highway Patrol is currently looking for him to get some more answers on the incident.

