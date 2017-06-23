Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (June 23-26), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed at 59th Avenue this weekend for bridge construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 23-26)]

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should consider alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic and delays. Here is ADOT's list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (June 23-26):

Westbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 26) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 51st avenues also closed. Please consider alternate routes. DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic will exit and re-enter the freeway via the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. However, heavy traffic and delays should be expected. Westbound and southbound Loop 101 west of I-17 in north Phoenix is one alternate freeway route to consider.

Westbound I-10 traffic will exit and re-enter the freeway via the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. However, heavy traffic and delays should be expected. Westbound and southbound Loop 101 west of I-17 in north Phoenix is one alternate freeway route to consider. Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Dunlap Avenue and Bethany Home Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 26) for permanent lane striping on new pavement and bridge fence installation. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Peoria Avenue also closed. Northbound I-17 HOV lane closed between Glendale and Northern avenues. Northern Avenue narrowed to one lane in both directions at I-17 for fence installation. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including SR 51 SB. Traffic exiting southbound I-17 at Dunlap Avenue can detour along frontage road, but expect heavy traffic and delays.

Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including SR 51 SB. Traffic exiting southbound I-17 at Dunlap Avenue can detour along frontage road, but expect heavy traffic and delays. Interstate 17 temporarily closed at times overnight near Anthem Way from 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday (June 25) for APS power line work. Expect intermittent closures lasting up to 15 minutes. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time during overnight restrictions and be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic in the area.

Please allow extra travel time during overnight restrictions and be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic in the area. Southbound Loop 303 ramp to westbound I-10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (June 24) for overhead sign-structure work. DETOUR: Traffic can exit southbound Loop 303 at Thomas Road and use southbound Cotton Lane, westbound McDowell Road and southbound Citrus Road to access I-10.

Traffic can exit southbound Loop 303 at Thomas Road and use southbound Cotton Lane, westbound McDowell Road and southbound Citrus Road to access I-10. Interstate 17 traffic signals for Deer Valley Road on- and off-ramps will be turned off from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (June 25) for APS power pole repair. DPS troopers will be on site to direct traffic. DETOUR: Please use caution, allow extra travel time and consider nearby alternate routes.

Please use caution, allow extra travel time and consider nearby alternate routes. Northbound Interstate 17 right lane closed between Bell Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (June 24) for barrier-wall repair. Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Yorkshire Drive closed. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zone.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

ICYMI: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for June 23 to 26. MORE: https://t.co/WrgwZy58U4 pic.twitter.com/1YEi78FRsh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 23, 2017

