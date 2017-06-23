1 hurt in overnight rollover crash on State Route 202

An overnight rollover accident on State Route 202 left one person injured early Friday morning, according to Department of Public Safety. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An overnight rollover accident on State Route 202 left one person injured early Friday morning, according to Department of Public Safety.

The accident involved two vehicles and caused one of the vehicles to rollover, sending one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The collision occurred around 2:10 a.m. on westbound SR 202 at 32nd Street.

The accident blocked the westbound HOV lane causing restrictions to one lane while DPS investigated the scene.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.