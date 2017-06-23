Pedestrian struck and killed in Glendale hit-and-run

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Glendale Thursday night.

The pedestrian, believed to be in his early 20s, was struck and killed near Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue.

The fatal accident shut down Bethany Home Road in both directions from 59th Avenue to 63rd Avenue for several hours as Glendale police investigated the scene.

Police went over security footage from a nearby store that may have captured the hit-and-run.

There may have also been a witness to the accident that police spoke with.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.