Several gunshots fired at Goodyear home, no one hurt

A Goodyear home was shot at several times overnight. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Just after midnight Thursday, Goodyear police responded to several reported gunshots heard in a Goodyear neighborhood, police said.

Police received several different callers on multiple gunshots heard in the Wildflower neighborhood in Goodyear.

When Goodyear police arrived on scene, officers determined that several gunshots were fired at a home near Mesquite Drive and Shooting Star Drive, police said.

Some of the bullets traveled through walls inside the house.

Luckily, no one was hit and no other houses appeared to be damaged.

Goodyear police are still investigating the scene and have not made any arrests.

