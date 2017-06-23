Glendale Fire says e-cigarette explosion to blame for house fire

Glendale fire investigators say a house fire that displaced a family of three was caused by an electronic cigarette that exploded. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The fire happened at a home in the 8300 block of N. 50th Drive in Glendale on June 14.

Everyone was able to make it out safely, but the damage was so extensive they are not able to stay in the home.

Glendale firefighter and public information officer Gilbert Mancilla says the device was left unattended and plugged into a charger on the kitchen counter top.

"Do not leave it unattended; you need to really be focused on it," Mancilla said adding, "When it shows that it's charged, disconnect it cause that's when the battery is going to get hot and burn hot and cause a fire."

The Glendale Fire Department says these types of fires don't happen that often but they are easily preventable.

"It's a very unique situation and with more and more people using it they don't understand how to properly use it or charge it and that's where the dangers come in is not knowing your device," said Mancilla.

