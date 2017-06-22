Coyotes, Tippett agree to part ways

Arizona Coyotes head coach Dave Tippett stands behind his bench during an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Arizona Coyotes announced more changes to the franchise on Thursday.

The team and head coach Dave Tippett have agreed to part ways.

Tippet has been the head coach for the team since 2009.

The 55-year-old signed a 5-year extension with the squad last year, but the two sides decided to go their separate ways.

"Ultimately, we have some philosophical differences on how to build our team. Therefore, we mutually agreed that it is in everyone's best interest to have a coaching change in order to move our franchise forward," Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway said in a statement.

In his first season with the Coyotes, Tippett led the team to the playoffs but lost in the conference quarterfinals. In the 2010-2011 season, the Coyotes went back to the playoffs but again lost in the quarterfinals. In the following season, Tippet led the team to a division title but lost in the conference finals to the Los Angeles Kings.

The team hasn't made the playoffs since.

"After some thoughtful discussions with Andy, we both agreed that it was best for me to move on," said Tippett. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Coyotes and wish Andy and the entire organization all the best in the future."

Tippett finished with a 282-257-83 record with the team.

The move is just one in a string of recent changes for the team.

Earlier this week, the Coyotes announced the franchise wouldn't be resigning captain Shane Doan.

[READ MORE: Coyotes won't offer captain Shane Doan a contract]

The Coyotes issued a statement Monday saying the team will not offer Doan a contract, ending a 21-year relationship that began before the franchise moved to the Valley of the Sun.

The Coyotes traded 33-year-old Mike Smith, their No. 1 goalie the past five seasons, to Calgary on Saturday.

You can read the Arizona Coyotes statement on Tippett below:

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway announced today that the Coyotes and Head Coach Dave Tippett have mutually agreed to part ways. A search for a new head coach will begin immediately. "On behalf of the entire Coyotes organization, I would like to sincerely thank Tip for all of his hard work and the many contributions he made to our organization," said Barroway. "Tip is a man of high character and we are very grateful for his leadership during his tenure as our head coach. Ultimately, we have some philosophical differences on how to build our team. Therefore, we mutually agreed that it is in everyone's best interest to have a coaching change in order to move our franchise forward." "After some thoughtful discussions with Andy, we both agreed that it was best for me to move on," said Tippett. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Coyotes and wish Andy and the entire organization all the best in the future." Tippett was named the 17th head coach in franchise history on September 24, 2009 and compiled a 282-257-83 record with the team.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.