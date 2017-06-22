Bisbee officials start process of firing city manager

Officials in Bisbee voted Wednesday to begin the process of firing City Manager Richard Marsh.

The Sierra Vista Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2rVSJs4) that Mayor David Smith and City Council members voted to terminate Marsh without cause, meaning the city is obligated to pay him an additional three months of salary.

Marsh is currently on administrative paid leave until a final vote is taken on his termination.

Marsh was escorted out of the building by police after Wednesday's vote.

