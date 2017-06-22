Mesa mother of 4 U.S. citizens spared being deported

The man she's accusing of assaulting and beating her is seen in a Mexican newspaper after he assaulted another woman in recent years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Juana Torres will be able to stay in the U.S. until at least 2018. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Juana Torres, 47, the Mesa mother of four U.S. citizens ages 27, 25, 19, and 15 says she wouldn't call Thursday's decision by an immigration judge a victory but instead, her advocate says "it gives her time."

Torres, who crossed the border illegally in 2012, says she and her children couldn't sleep Wednesday night as they awaited Thursday morning's hearing.

Torres is asking for asylum, claiming to be fleeing domestic violence situation in Mexico that she says could become deadly if she were to return to her hometown in Durango.

"It is a fear that I have, that if I were to go back, I couldn't tell you what would happen to me," she said in Spanish.

The man she's accusing of assaulting and beating her is seen in a Mexican newspaper after he assaulted another woman in recent years. Torres brought the newspaper clipping and other information to present to the immigration judge Thursday morning in order to verify her claims.

"I wanted the judge to see for himself, who it is that I am fearing," she added.

According to the paperwork Torres presented, an immigration judge has granted her permission to stay in the U.S. until October 25, 2018. At that time, she is to present more evidence in her defense and the judge will determine whether asylum is granted.

Maria Castro with Puente Movement, a grass-roots Latino community group, says about 12 members of the group showed up in court with Torres for moral support.

"It's a bittersweet thing (the judge's decision). It's great because we have an opportunity to be able to continue to fight for her but it's also another waiting game we have to play, not just for Juana but as a community," said Castro.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.