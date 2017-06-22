Anthem man punched by door-to-door salesman

Weiss says he wasn’t hurt, but stunned after the salesman struck him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Anthem man reported being punched in the face by a door-to-door salesman.

[UPDATE: Salesman disputes Anthem homeowner's story of attack]

Greg Weiss says he was home with his daughters when they heard a loud knock at the door. Weiss says there was a man holding a clipboard wearing a polo shirt with no logo on it.

“[He] said he was with APS and was here to talk to me about the rate changes coming up in July,” says Weiss. “No badge, no identification whatsoever,”

Weiss says he pointed to his “no soliciting” sign posted on the door and told the man to leave. Again, he says, the man claimed to be with a utility.

“Then out of nowhere, got a little sucker punch on the chin,” says Weiss, who says he wasn’t hurt, but stunned after the salesman struck him.

Weiss says neighbors witnessed the assault and called 911. Others tried to follow the man but apparently lost sight of him.

Weiss filed a report with MCSO. Investigators are examining at least one surveillance video showing a salesman approaching a neighbor’s door. Weiss says when his neighbor showed him the footage, he immediately recognized the man as being the same person he confronted.

A spokeswoman for APS says the utility workers do not go door-to-door and whenever they are in the field, employees carry identification.

Weiss says the salesman was talking about solar products, but he has been unable to determine where he actually worked.

