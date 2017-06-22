Humane society seeks funding to care for 20 abandoned dogs

The 20 dogs rescued by the Humane Society of Central Arizona (Source: HSCAZ).

Recently, the Humane Society of Central Arizona rescued 20 abandoned dogs in Pine, Arizona.

HSCAZ has taken in all the dogs and says they are all in bad shape. All the dogs need extensive dental care and multiple rotten teeth extracted and need to be spayed and neutered.

They also need to be vaccinated and micro-chipped, along with the dogs being in need of grooming services.

The Humane Society needs a total of $4000 to care for the dogs, and you can donate here.

