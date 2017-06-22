Warped Tour hampered by heat rocks on

By mid-day, more than two dozen had already sought treatment for heat exhaustion. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Many concert-goers stayed in the shade as much as possible. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Whether it’s their first time or fifth time attending the eclectic music festival, preparation was key. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More than 15,000 people braved the heat as the Warped Tour kicked off in west Phoenix Thursday.

Organizers prepared for extreme heat during the festival's 23rd year in the Valley.

However, about three dozen people had already sought treatment for heat exhaustion. One person was taken to the hospital, but that was for asthma condition, not the heat.

"We bought these little fans that go around your neck," said one young concert goer.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme Heat]

Whether it’s their first time or fifth time attending the eclectic music festival, preparation was key.

"We brought these towels that you get wet and then they cool when you snap them,” said another concert-goer who demonstrated how she’s keeping cool. “You then put it around your neck and it feels really good,"

The scorching summer sun burned brightly as bands took the stage.

"We've done this multiple times before so we kind of know what to do and what we need to bring," said two young ladies carrying umbrellas and two gallons of water.

While fans came for the bands, the stifling heat drew some attention away from the stage and into the shade.

"We've had some really hot days in Phoenix. This is our 23rd summer through," said Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman.

Lyman says that history has taught them lessons for days just like this.

"We've added all these extra things, the extra water stations, the misters, we'll have a slip and slide," said Lyman. “We also have medical personnel both from the tour and EMS services here in case anyone needs immediate attention.”

Cooling stations are set up allowing folks to fill up water bottles and cups free of charge.

Umbrellas and Camelbak water packs were plentiful as even some of the bands handed out some liquid relief.

"We're reaching out to people giving away free CDs and cold water, gotta beat the heat out here," said one promoter.

The concerts run from 12:30 p.m., to 10:00 p.m., June 22. For tickets to the event and a list of bands visit vanswarpedtour.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.