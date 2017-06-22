F-35B operations suspended at Yuma's Marine Corps Air Station

U.S. Senator John McCain, (R-AZ), is speaking out about the suspension of F-35B operations at Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma.

The suspension is reportedly due to problems with the aircraft's logistics systems.

McCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement:

“I was concerned to learn that the Marine Corps has suspended F-35B operations at MCAS Yuma due to problems with the aircraft’s Autonomic Logistics Information System. I am in close communication with the Marine Corps and Joint Program Office as they work to identify the root cause of these issues and resolve them as quickly as possible.”

Major Kurt Stahl with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing says there is nothing wrong with the performance or safety of the aircraft itself, but that the action was necessary t ensure the safety of the ground-based operation.

Stahl calls the suspension "temporary:"

"Maj. Gen. Mark Wise, Commanding General of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, made the decision to temporarily suspend VMFA-211 flight operations pending fixes to a recent ALIS software upgrade within version 2.0.2 that has presented some anomalies. ALIS is short for the Autonomic Logistic Information System Standard and it is the IT backbone of the F-35. ALIS is an off-board mission support system that manages operations, training, maintenance and the supply chain. There is nothing wrong with the performance or safety of the aircraft itself, but it is imperative that we ensure the ground-based ALIS system is working properly before flight operations continue. The Joint Program Office and Lockheed Martin have dispatched system engineers to help resolve these issues associated with the ALIS software update. The specific anomalies are related to maintenance codes not being reflected properly in the system and only affect VMFA-211 in Yuma, AZ and no other F-35 units. The F-35B is a highly capable aircraft with an excellent test and developmental safety record."

Earlier this month, the Air Force grounded its F-35s at Luke Air Force Base over concerns about oxygen supplies.

This week, officials with the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke said that no specific root cause for the events was identified but specific concerns were eliminated as possible causes including maintenance and aircrew flight equipment procedures.

According to the Air Force, the F-35's backup oxygen system in each instance worked as designed and the pilot was able to land the plane safely.

Luke, located 15 miles west of Phoenix, is one of the Air Force's primary F-35 pilot training bases.

