SLIDESHOW: Brush fire burns near I-17 in far north Phoenix

A brush fire erupted in north Phoenix on Thursday and dozens of crews were called out to fight it. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A brush fire erupted in north Phoenix on Thursday and dozens of crews were called out to fight it.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here for slideshow]

The flames started near the Interstate 17 and Loop 303.

[FULL STORY: Brush fire closes Interstate 17 and Loop 303 westbound]

The Arizona Department of Transportation had to shut down the freeway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.