Brush fire contained near I-17 and Loop 303 contained

The brush fire that burned about 4 square miles in far north Phoenix and closed two freeways for hours on Thursday has been contained.

The 303 Fire scorched around 1,200 acres, according to Capt. Reda Biglar with the Phoenix Fire Department.

The fire closed Interstate 17 and Loop 303 westbound due to all the smoke in the area around 1 p.m. The northbound lanes were reopened just after 6:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The southbound lanes of the I-17 were reopened about an hour later.

The westbound Loop 303 was reopened just after 9 p.m.

Eastbound Loop 303 was open the whole day.

Biglar said crews from Phoenix, Daisy Mountain and Peoria were still on scene as of 7 p.m. putting out hot spots. State Fire and Bureau of Land Management teams are expected to remain there throughout the evening to make sure the flames don't kick up again.

"This was considered a second alarm brush fire, which is over 75 firefighters from surrounding cities," Biglar said in an email.

The total number of firefighters was put at around 130.

The flames didn't threaten any homes or buildings.

It's unclear how the fire started.

No one was hurt.

