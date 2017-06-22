Brush fire contained near I-17 and Loop 303 contained

The brush fire that burned about 4 square miles in far north Phoenix and closed two freeways for hours on Thursday has been contained.

The 303 Fire scorched around 1,200 acres, according to Capt. Reda Biglar with the Phoenix Fire Department.

The fire closed Interstate 17 and Loop 303 westbound due to all the smoke in the area around 1 p.m. The northbound lanes were reopened just after 6:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The southbound lanes of the I-17 were reopened about an hour later.

The westbound Loop 303 was reopened just after 9 p.m.

Eastbound Loop 303 was open the whole day.

Biglar said crews from Phoenix, Daisy Mountain and Peoria were still on scene as of 7 p.m. putting out hot spots. State Fire and Bureau of Land Management teams are expected to remain there throughout the evening to make sure the flames don't kick up again.

"This was considered a second alarm brush fire, which is over 75 firefighters from surrounding cities," Biglar said in an email.

The total number of firefighters was put at around 130.

The flames didn't threaten any homes or buildings.

It's unclear how the fire started.

No one was hurt.

MORE: SR 74 EB remains closed at Lake Pleasant Parkway. L-303 WB is also still closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Pkwy. @#phxtraffic https://t.co/k6VBZmnOoD — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 23, 2017

OPEN: Both directions of I-17 are open. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 23, 2017

OPEN: I-17 NB is open in north Phoenix. The ramps from L-101 to I-17 NB are open as well. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 23, 2017

ADOT staff shot this video of a slurry drop on the brush fire near I-17 and Loop 303. Both freeways remain closed at this hour. pic.twitter.com/Qys6prNo0o — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 23, 2017

UPDATE: The northbound closure has been moved to L-101. #PHXtraffic https://t.co/m83TxTJW1a — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2017

UPDATE: The northbound closure has been moved to Happy Valley Road. Southbound is closed at SR 74. #PHXtraffic https://t.co/dJEJfXGEdL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2017

CLOSED: I-17 NB is closed at the L-303. All traffic is exiting onto Sonoran Desert Drive, which is exit 221. #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/agDLkiDfEy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2017

NOW: I-17 will be closed from SR 74 to Happy Valley due to heavy smoke from the wildfire. #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/HG6qDsPR12 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2017

Loop 303 South closed for a 1st alarm brush fire pic.twitter.com/bRp1yt3DA6 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 22, 2017

Crews from @dmfdpio & @PHXFire are working a very large, very fast moving brush fire north of L303 west of I-17. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vGzN3NNE6C — Daisy Mountain Fire (@dmfdpio) June 22, 2017

Some additional shots of the brush fire that's closed L-303 westbound at I-17. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/ozj1pNJY8L — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2017

Here's another view of the brush fire northwest of the I-17/L-303 interchange in north Phoenix. L-303 WB is closed. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/HI4rSlypFO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2017

CLOSED: L-303 westbound at I-17 because of a brush fire. Alt route: SR 74. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/8WiRt8jgLf — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2017

L-303 westbound will close soon at I-17 because of this growing brush fire. Use SR 74 or L-101 as alt routes. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/oKoJJ47slo — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2017

Use caution for a small brush fire along L-303 westbound to the west of I-17. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/UWyKoJMoSF — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2017

