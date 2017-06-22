New pedestrian tunnel coming to Phoenix Raceway

The Phoenix International Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar will be opening a pedestrian-only tunnel to enhance the fan experience.

The pedestrian-only tunnel is supposed to give fans quick and easy access to the $178 million premium Fan Zone.

The tunnel is located near Turn 2 and will take fans from the DC Solar Power Pavilion directly under the new Allison Grandstand extension to the Fan Zone area on the infield.

When fans exit the tunnel, they will have access to the newly constructed areas, food and beverage options, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage.

The Garage will give fans a closer view of the drivers and teams.

