Fire destroys home, former restaurant near Bagdad, Arizona

A home near Bagdad, Arizona is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Wednesday evening.Bagdad

On June 21, around 5 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a structure fire involving a residence off Highway 96, mile marker 7.5, outside of Bagdad. It was reported the entire residence was fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies spoke with the homeowner who told them he was across the street at another location when the fire started.

He ran to his burning home as the fire was taking over the awning attachment and went inside to call 911, only to find that his phone didn't work.

It was during that time when he was trying to call for help that the homeowner suffered smoke inhalation and burns to his hands and head. Fire personnel treated him at the scene and he was then transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott.

Fire personnel extinguished the fire before it could spread beyond the one home.

The location was formally known as Pike’s Restaurant and now the current owner’s home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The homeowner says he has no idea how the fire started.

Bagdad is located to the southwest of Flagstaff, between the Prescott National Forest and Wikieup.

