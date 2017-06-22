Severe Weather Alerts for Navajo County

ARIZONA
All weather alerts active in the state of Arizona
PHOENIX METRO AREA
Alerts for Maricopa County |
AZ COUNTIES
Apache | Cochise | Coconino | Gila | Graham | Greenlee | La Paz | Mohave | Navajo | Pima | Pinal | Yavapai | Yuma

Severe weather alerts for Navajo County, Arizona from the National Weather Service. 

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?

    Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:38 AM EDT2018-03-13 06:38:12 GMT
    Baseline Road was a crucial part of surveying in Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Baseline Road was a crucial part of surveying in Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.

    More >

    Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.

    More >

  • Spring has sprung, or has it?

    Spring has sprung, or has it?

    Friday, March 9 2018 4:00 AM EST2018-03-09 09:00:46 GMT
    (Source: Jeremy Johnson Photography)(Source: Jeremy Johnson Photography)
    (Source: Jeremy Johnson Photography)(Source: Jeremy Johnson Photography)

    Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains. 

    More >

    Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains. 

    More >

  • Drought conditions have returned to Arizona

    Drought conditions have returned to Arizona

    Monday, March 5 2018 5:31 AM EST2018-03-05 10:31:35 GMT

    Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.

    More >

    Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.

    More >
    •   