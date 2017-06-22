Severe Weather Alerts for Apache County
Severe weather alerts for Apache County, Arizona from the National Weather Service.
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler? That’s a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.More >
Is the sun getting cooler? That’s a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.More >
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!More >
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!More >
My coworker's lemons are huge
My coworker's lemons are huge
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.More >
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.More >
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >