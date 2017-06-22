Airline to offer nonstop flights from Sky Harbor to Frankfurt

Travelers will soon be able to fly nonstop between Phoenix and Frankfurt, Germany.

Condor Airlines, from the Thomas Cook Group, is scheduled to fly on Mondays and Fridays starting next May through September from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Starting May 18, 2018, Condor Airlines will leave Phoenix Mondays at 11 p.m. and arrive in Germany at 7 p.m. the next day.

The flight will leave Germany at 5:30 p.m. and arrive back in Phoenix at 9 p.m.

On Fridays, Condor will depart from Phoenix at 5 p.m. and arrive in Germany at 1 p.m.

In Germany, it will leave at 11:30 a.m. on Fridays and arrive in Phoenix at 3 p.m.

The Phoenix City Council approved an updated airline incentive program which allows for funds to promote a new overseas flight.

The program will also fee waivers to offset airport costs when an airline starts a new international service.

Generally, this is a standard procedure for most airports today which can tip the scales when airlines are choosing between cities.

The funds for the program will come completely from airport revenues, so no tax dollars are utilized in the program.

The Arizona Office of Tourism and the convention bureaus of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert and Glendale are also supporting the program with $150,000 in funds to the airline in order to market the flight to Arizona.

"This is exciting news for Phoenix and our community is ready to roll up its sleeves to make Condor's new Phoenix-Frankfurt route a success," said Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton. "It's meaningful for Phoenix to have a nonstop route to mainland Europe, which is a sign of the strength of our market and economy, and will help boost the tourism industry for both Arizona and our German friends."

Phoenix international flights add over $3 billion to the local economy each year.

The daily nonstop flight from Phoenix to London is responsible for $2.3 million a day, and the flight to Frankfurt is expected to have similar results.

"We are pleased to bring Condor's award-winning, three-class service at attractive prices to Phoenix and the whole state of Arizona and to give the local people a unique choice for their travels to Germany and beyond," said Christoph Debus, CEO of Thomas Cook Group Airlines.

Condor will operate on a Boeing 767-300ER with 259 seats in business, premium and economy classes.

All passengers will receive complimentary checked baggage, beverages, meals and in-flight entertainment.

The amenities found on Condor's Business Class include:

Lie-flat seats

Personal in-seat, premium touch-screen entertainment system

Power and USB ports at each seat

Gourmet, five-course meals with complimentary wine, beer and cocktails.

Business Class passengers also have access to priority check-in and business class lounges at most airports.

The Premium Class features:

Seats with added legroom

Leg rests and adjustable headrests

Premium in-flight, in-seat entertainment system with an extended program

USB ports at every seat

Premium meals and complimentary beverages.

A grand opening ceremony and promotional activities will be planned for next year.

Tickets are on sale now at www.condor.com or by phone at 1-866-960-7915.

