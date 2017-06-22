Swim center provides free lessons as part of global event

In June 2013, 2-year-old Parker made his way into the backyard, and through the cracked-open pool gate. He could not swim. His mom, Jessica, scoured the house, searching for her little boy. She eventually found him at the bottom of the pool.

Years later, Jessica Curtis-Eaton is the co-vice president of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona. On Tuesday, her daughter, Emma, also now 2 years old herself, was kicking and paddling at a free swim lesson in Mesa. Jessica wants to know that Emma can handle herself in the worst-case scenario.

The free swim lesson came courtesy of SWIMkids AZ. They hosted the event, along with swim centers all over the world, with the hope of getting more than 40,000 kids training on Tuesday.

[ONLINE: The World's Largest Swimming Lesson]

Dozens of kids, some as young as 2 months old, jumped into the pool with instructors. Lana Whitehead runs SWIMkids and stressed the importance of getting kids lessons early.

“They’ve done research at the National Institute of Health," she explained. "They found out that formal swimming lessons reduced the risk of drowning by 88 percent. Pretty amazing.”

Drowning remains the leading cause of accidental death in kids ages 1 to 4. As we head into the summer months, the pool becomes a regular hangout. Keep an eye on your kids around water because you may not hear them fall in.

You can find more about the aquatic center at http://www.swimkidsaz.com/.

